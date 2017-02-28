GTA 5 Best Tips and Tricks For Any Beginner

The GTA 5 has been released back in 2013, so it’s pretty old, but there are still many people who are purchasing now the game. Today we will give you some tips and tricks that you can use in this game once you start playing it.

Improving The Skills Of Your Character

In GTA 5, you will play three main characters and all of them come with their own story, special abilities and personality. For example, Trevor is a maniac, Michael is good at shooting things and Franklin is great at driving.

To increase your character’s stamina by 1%, you will have to run 900 meters or swim for about one minute. After you complete a shooting challenge, for example the gun range, your character skill will increase depending on how well you did in the mission (you can get 3% increase for gold model, 2% for silver and 1% for bronze).

To increase the driving skill, you will just need to do some jumps and fly as much as you can with the car.

Using The Map

In GTA 5, you will always use your map in your advantage as it is the best tool for finding things, plan your routes, getting missions and more. You can zoom in and out of areas, head to clothes shops, strip joints, barbers etc. In other words, this is like Google Maps and should be used as much as possible.

Blue Dots Are Important

The Blue Dot missions are a bit different than the side-missions, as they appear from time to time, often with bespoke cut scenes. These missions are very important because you can make some new contacts, which can be quite handy in your journey, as they can give you a lot of extra skills. Keep in mind that they appear randomly from time to time, so make sure that you look at your map as often as possible to notice them.