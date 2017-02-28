GTA 5 Liberty City Map Tricks Available for Modders

Grand Theft Auto 5’ success is only overshadowed these days by the burning desire of the GTA community to see GTA 6 come to light. While that project is a sure thing, it might take a very long time before we see any kind of glimpse of it, be it even a screenshot. The reason behind this is the announcement and now production of Red Dead Redemption 2, which looks to take the success of the original game in the franchise and blow it out of proportions.

While no new content might be coming in the form of GTA 6, it is expected by many, given recent news, that GTA 5 will be deliverer of major new content instead. Recently, news has surfaced regarding a possible expansion of the GTA 5 map. This would involve adding the entire Liberty City map to the game. Liberty City is the map featured in GTA 4, and it made for a beloved environment for the equally popular installment in the franchise.

The developer of this treat is Open IV, and they are independent from Rockstar. They are seeking Rockstar’s approval to push this new content which will surely delight fans, while also adding one very important detail. With the addition of the Liberty City “DLC”, people will be able to create their own extensions to the game map. This means that we could see a potentially gigantic map that players can explore.

Open IV has started a very difficult journey, as it is in no way easy to port an entire map from GTA 4 to GTA 5. This will, according to the developer, require players to own a copy of GTA 4 and have it installed on their computers. A data pack of this size will require the previous game to draw from, and have players ported into Liberty City. Reportedly, the Liberty City addition to GTA 5 might happen during Spring. Red Dead Redemption 2, who’s release will dictate when the GTA 6 countdown begins, won’t be out until Fall according to Rockstar.