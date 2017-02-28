GTA 5 to Receive Vice City Map – GTA 3 Style Liberty City Map Coming Next

Grand Theft Auto is a popular franchise, and it was also popular more than 10 years ago when fans first got to play Vice City. While the new age graphics and features of more modern titles such as GTA 4 and GTA 5 are appealing, many would love to return to Vice City in a capacity or another.

Great news ahead for those that love GTA 5 and have also loved GTA Vice City. According to Crotainment Games, we will be able to see Vice City in the newest game from Rockstart thanks to their work. The developer went on to say that they are currently working on bringing Vice City into GTA 5, and even uploaded a video which demonstrates how they do it.

In the video, the uploader gives viewers a tour of Vice City as seen in the newest game. A big hint for how legitimate this project is, is the fact that he entered the new Vice City as Franklin, one of the protagonists of the latest Grand Theft Auto installment.

The uploader takes a plane, and flies to the city which is apparently on the other side of the ocean. He then takes a ride down the boulevard which surely brings backs memories for those that have played the original game.

The developer’s plan is to add not just the Vice City map, but also the Liberty City map as portrayed in GTA 3. This will make for a pretty huge-scale map if you consider the size of those two, in addition to the already big Los Santos and Blaine County from GTA 5. The new map pack won’t be out for a while longer, as there is still work to be done, but Crotainment Games claims that when it’s all ready to go, players will be able to see cars and pedestrians rolling up and down the street.