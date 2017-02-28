iPad Pro 9.7 inch and 10.5 inch Versions New Improvements and Specs

The newest model of Apple’s iPad Pro is rumored to be coming with some top notch specifications. This is expected from the manufacturer as Apple is held in high regards for its iPad tablets. While many other brands have come with amazing tablet solutions, there’s something about Apple’s products that screams “high quality”. Sure, the price range in which these devices are usually found isn’t for everyone, but those that can afford them are pleased with the experience they provide.

News about the upcoming model comes from Rhoda Alexander, which serves as director of tablets and PCs for HIS Markit. According to her, the new 10.5 inch iPad Pro model will be coming with a higher resolution, but with a bit of a twist. It will feature a 2224 x 1668 resolution, which is higher than what you find on the 9.7 inch model, but it will maintain the same pixel density as that variant.

Apple’s 9.7 inch iPad Pro features a 2048×1536 resolution, which is significantly lower than the upcoming 10.5 inch model. The two share the pixel density however, which is 264 PPI. It would seem that Apple has chosen to introduce simmer bezels on the 10.5 iPad just so it can, despite its increased screen size, maintain about the same measurements as the smaller tablet design. This is an ongoing trend that continues to expand, as manufacturers are looking to provide bigger screens without hindering maneuverability or performance.

It is believed that Apple will be hosting an event in March, where four new iPad Pro variants will be introduced. It is yet unknown whether there will be drastic configuration changes between the versions, but the main difference will be the screen size, with the smallest one measuring 7.9 inches. The middle spots are taken by the 9.7 inch and 10.5 inch versions, whereas the biggest iPad Pro coming in March will have a 12.9 inch display.

The smallest of the pack is also reportedly going to cost a lot less than other similar Apple offerings such as the iPad Air 2, with a price tag of just under $300. This will be possible through implementing a weaker, yet cheaper processing chip which will justify the reduced price.