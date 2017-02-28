Make the Most of Your Gmail Experience with These Tips and Tricks

Gmail or Google Mail is a web-based email service that allows users to send and receive emails via the internet. It also provides 15 GB of storage that is shares with Google Drive, Google + and Photos. Simple but organized in design, Gmail is one of the most popular email services today, with more than one billion downloads.

On top of these cool features, there are still other ways to maximize the potential of Gmail and enhance user experience. Here are some tips and tricks you can apply to enjoy this service to the max:

Reading Your Emails Offline

Gmail offline is a feature that lets you read emails sent to you even if you offline. First, click on the icon that looks like a gear and select Settings. Next, select Gmail Offline tab. It’s important to allow the extension to sync and download the emails before going offline.

Using Keyboard Shortcuts

Save time in doing some tasks in Gmail by taking advantage of these shortcuts. First, enable keyboard shortcuts via the General tab. Once this is accomplished, you can perform a task by simply typing in the corresponding letter which can be:

E to archive the message

to archive the message J to proceed to older messages

to proceed to older messages K to go to newer messages

to go to newer messages A to reply to all senders

to reply to all senders R to reply to a single recipient

to reply to a single recipient Shift +# to send a message to thrash

to send a message to thrash / to be able to type in the search bar

to be able to type in the search bar

Sending Emails Using Different Email Addresses

If you have several Gmail accounts and would like to send an email from these addresses, you can do this from Settings. Select Account and Import tab. Next, click on the “Add another email” button from the “Send mail as” option. You can now add the email addresses you want so the next time you compose an email, you can choose the email address you prefer to use.

Undoing a Sent Email

There are instances you hit the “Send” the button and then realize you have sent the wrong email or it has typo errors. With this trick, you can save yourself from embarrassment and frustration. You can do this from the “Settings” menu. Next, click on “Labs” and then enable “Undo Send”.

Sending Email at a Later Time

To perform this trick, you need to download Boomerang Gmail plugin. With this plug-in, you can specify the time or day you want a particular email to be sent. Moreover, this plug-in will also push read messages so they appear on top of the inbox on the date and time you have scheduled them.

Sending Large Attachments

There is a limit to the attachments you send in one email but with this trick, you will be email to send a large attachment you would not normally be able to do. The key is to send them as Google Drive files and not as attachments.

These tips and tricks go well with Gmail updates. See to it that you have the latest version to take advantage of the new features as well.