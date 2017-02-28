Minecraft Reached A New High-End of Sold Copies

There are a lot of games one can play on either the computer or gaming console, but there is only a handful of titles that really stick out and are known to a much broader audience that doesn’t necessarily have a lot to do with gaming. One of these titles is without a shred of doubt, the popular building game Minecraft. Minecraft timidly approached the spotlight and would go on to blow away everyone with the kind of success it has benefited from, and continues to draw from even today.
Speaking of success, a lot of things are arguable, but you can’t argue with numbers. That being said, it was back in June that Microsoft announced that the game reached its 100 million copy sale mark. This is obviously a very important milestone, and surely many have thought “well, it can’t get any better than that for Mojang and Microsoft”. That proved to not be the case, as now Microsoft announces that the game has reached the 121 million mark, with 55million unique players registered to have bought the game.
Microsoft continuous to lead the franchise towards profit after spending $2.5 billion on purchasing it back in 2014. The share majority holder Markus Persson tapped out and offered his 70% market share.
Now, Microsoft is celebrating this achievement through a series of Twitter-shared GIFs that depict Minecraft players enjoying the success of the game. Many are wondering what’s next for Minecraft as a franchise, and if there will anything close to a Minecraft 2 title. While there was no definitive “No”, fans have been left wondering so far, with only vague “who knows, maybe” answers coming from Microsoft officials such as Phil Spencer, who is in charge of the Xbox department.
Coming out with a Minecraft 2 of sorts surely wouldn’t be a complete absurdity, as the Minecraft community has shown that it is definitely up for more content, whenever and however it might be delivered. In that regard, Microsoft seems to have an open window for the future, if Minecraft sales and support start to fall off.