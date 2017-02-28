Nintendo Switch Buyers to End Up Playing One Memorable Game

Ever it was first announced, Nintendo’s new console Switch has been debated. People want to know what it is about this device that would make them choose it over the already established market leaders in gaming console. We’re talking about Microsoft’s Xbox One and Sony’s PlayStation 4, which have a very solid fan base and are treated with large amounts of high quality games every year. Nintendo Switch will be costing $360, so most will want to make sure that they’re making the right move before rushing into a deal they might regret later.

The marketing campaign for the Nintendo Switch has been swift and successful, with many people now excited about the fresh concept that this console brings to the table. But let’s take a look at what it is that Switch can actually do. So the console can be converted into a portable. That’s pretty neat, but is that an option or does it practically force you to undock it so you can justify the purchase?

Not much is known about the kind of games will be available for the machine, but from what the trailers show, Nintendo’s biggest bet for this console is the exclusive Switch title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Not saying that it’s going to be a bad game. In fact, in might even be the best Zelda game ever to be released. But from a graphics perspective, it’s not the absolute top of the line, even though the in-game scenery can easily impress you with its beauty.

That being said, Nintendo Switch doesn’t really look like a device that you would be buying for the long run, with many of the Triple A titles only coming to the likes of PS4 and Xbox One. Those consoles are a bit of the reverse card in the sense that they didn’t offer that much in the beginning, with no title up front that would get you right into playing, but progressively they received a ton of amazing games.

While Breath of the Wild will guarantee that Switch buyers will be entertained as soon as they get the console out of the box, it doesn’t guarantee that they will find any decent use for Nintendo’s innovative design after that. It remains to be seen if Nintendo can supply a steady flux of quality games based on partnerships with game developers.