OnePlus 5 Update – What Can We Expect

The Chinese tech giant managed to take the market by storm last year when it launched the highly successful OnePlus 3T. There are many factors which helped OnePlus 3T become so successful. Obviously the smartphone’s impressive hardware performances helped, but it was also cleverly launched just before the Christmas Holidays started. Seeing the amount of profits OnePlus 3T was able to generate, the Chinese manufacturer decided to create a successor.
OnePlus 5: What We Know So Far
Everyone expected that the successor of OnePlus 3T will be OnePlus 4, but it looks like the Chinese manufacturer decided to go with a different name. Rumor has it that this smartphone is almost ready to see its launch date which is going to be during the upcoming months. The internet is filled with rumors and speculations regarding the not yet released OnePlus 5. We have rounded up the most reoccurring and liable ones and we’re going to present them right now.
OnePlus 5: Rumors And Speculations
According to rumors, it seems like the Chinese tech giant wants to design OnePlus 5 similar to the way Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge has been designed. Therefore, OnePlus 5 will ship with a screen that will be curved on both sides. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to ship with 256GB of internal storage space. This is double the amount its predecessor offered.
Regarding OnePlus 3T, the device is quite impressive from a hardware performance point of view. The smartphone has been equipped with a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and 6GB of RAM. We can be sure that OnePlus 5 will feature even better hardware parts. The only viable option when it comes to processors is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. Also, the processor might be even paired with 8GB of RAM so that it’s significantly better than OnePlus 3T.
The camera department will also see some major improvements. Unlike OnePlus 3T which features a rather small 16MP camera, OnePlus 5 will come with a high end 23MP rear camera and 16MP selfie camera. Sadly, we can’t know for sure what design OnePlus 5 will sport. Maybe it will be made from ceramic alloy, similar to the way Mi Mix has been designed.