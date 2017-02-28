Samsung Galaxy S8 to Reverse Back Button Placement

Finally, Samsung seems to be allowing people to put the Galaxy S8 back button where it should be: on the left side of the home button. This comes after several videos of the device have leaked in China. According to them, the Android back button is now on the left of the home button. And honestly, it makes perfect sense like this: an on-screen button is more flexible and adaptable than a physical one. Despite this, there are still lots of Chinese Android phones (Huawei, OnePlus or Xiaomi, for example) that use the physical capacitive buttons which you can customize.

The thing with the button is that ever since childhood, we learned to go from left to right, and it has become a natural movement. If you look on your TV remote or on the web browser, the “back” button is always on the left. That’s why many people were bothered by the fact that Samsung had been keen on placing it on the right of the home button for all these years.

There were also several solutions to this, such as using the All-in-one Gestures app, which allowed you to fix it, but it was a third-party app and it didn’t work all the time. However, it seems that things are about to change.

The famous leakster Evan Blass revealed a couple of days ago the fact that the standard version of Samsung Galaxy S8 will have a 5.7 inches display, while the Plus version will come with 6.2 inches. According to the region, they will be running on Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895. We already know the announcement date too, which is March 29. Add to this the fact that we know they will place the back button where it should be, and you can see we know almost everything about the upcoming device.