Skype 7.36.0.103 Update Download Available for Android devices

Skype is a great way to keep in touch with your friends and family. The good thing about Skype is that it is available for both mobile handsets and computers. This means that you can always start a conversation on your mobile handset, while you are on your way home, and continue chatting with your friends from your computer once you get inside your house.
Today we will talk about Skype 7.36.0.103, which is the latest version of the application that has been released for Android devices. The newest Skype version fixes some bugs that the developers have found in the previous version of the application. At the same time, the application will now be more stable than before, which means that it should not randomly crash anymore.
To make things even better, the video and voice calls are now smoother than before. Unfortunately, the Skype 7.36.0.103 doesn’t come with Group Video Calls and features such as transferring files between your Skype friends is still quite difficult.
Skype 7.36.0.103 For Android: Features
- Ability to find your friends and family with a simple search (by using their real name);
- Ability to make voice and video calls to your Skype friends all over the world without paying anything;
- Ability to use Skype Out to call at low rates in other countries;
- Ability to send and receive photos, documents and other kind of files.
Skype 7.36.0.103 For Android: How To Install
The Skype 7.36.0.103 APK (installation) can be downloaded to your Android device from the internet. However, make sure that you download the file from a trustful website or else you might end up with a malware on your handset.
After downloading the APK file to your Android device, head to Settings->Security and enable “Unknown Sources” option. Finally, go to the location where you’ve saved the Skype 7.36.0.103 APK file and tap on it to start the installation process.