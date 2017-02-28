WhatsApp 2.17.83 BETA Update Available with New Improvements and Fixes

Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for Android devices and with what it comes with. First of all, we have to mention that the latest WhatsApp BETA version for Android devices is 2.17.83 and it was released yesterday (February 27, 2018).

The WhatsApp 2.17.83 APK (installation) file has 32.87MB which makes it only 200KB bigger than the previous BETA version (2.17.82) that was released on February 5, 2017.

Since the difference between the two installation files is only of 200KB, you’ve already guessed that there are no new features or options to the application. The developers have fixed some of the bugs that they’ve found in the previous version of the application and also improved the stability of the application. Aside from that, the latest WhatsApp BETA version for Android hasn’t brought anything new.

We’ve talked about a rumored WhatsApp “Video Conference” feature that will most likely be released for iOS and Android OS sometime this year. Unfortunately, the developers have not yet confirmed this feature, so we’re not sure yet if it will ever be released or not. However, if the rumors of the “Video Conference” feature are true, you will soon be able to make Video Calls on WhatsApp with two or more users at the same time.

WhatsApp 2.17.83 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device

It is very easy to install the latest WhatsApp BETA version on your Android device. Here are the steps that you need to take:

Become a WhatsApp BETA Tester by opening this Google Play Store webpage and tapping on the “BECOME A TESTER” button

Open the Google Play Store App and search for WhatsApp 2.17.83 BETA

Tap on the “INSTALL” button and wait for the installation to complete.

