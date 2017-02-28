Wireless Competition Grows as AT&T Offer Unlimited Data

AT&T seems to be the last piece of the puzzle to fit in the war of the unlimited data plans that recently started to corrupt most service providers. As such, they are now following the rivals Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon by offering their customers similar plans.

In fact, this is not the first plan offered by AT&T. Before, any customer who was also a subscriber to the DirecTV or U-Verse could sign up for an unlimited data plan. The only difference is the fact that now this option is available for all their customers. Even so, this is not something so huge, especially if you think about the fact that there are so many options on the market.

The new unlimited plan offered by AT&T costs $100 a month, for one line, and for each extra line you have to pay $40. For those who have four lines, AT&T asks for $180, which includes a $40 credit that comes into effect after two months. This means that for the first two months, you will have to pay $220. The business customers can also sign up for this offer and will enjoy a corporate discount.

The plan relies on unlimited calls among the US, Canada and Mexico, together with unlimited texts to over 120 countries. You can also add the Roam North America option for no extra costs, which lets you use voice, data and text while going to Canada and Mexico.

However, there are also some limitations. AT&T declared that they have the right to limit the network speed after you consume 22 GB. Moreover, you can’t have the hotspot data option, which you can get from all their competitors. There is also the Stream Saver option which is enabled by default, meaning that the video resolution is limited to below HD, but you can switch it off.