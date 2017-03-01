AMD Ryzen 7 1700X vs. i7 6800K – What We Know So Far?

The AMD Ryzen 7 1700X is often compared to its counterpart, the Intel Core i7 6800K, for 13 various games. Despite the fact that it offers 2 extra cores, 4 extra threads, higher clock speeds and a lower TDP, the Ryzen 7 1700X processor, priced at $399, rivals with the 6-core Intel Core i7 6800K, produced by AMD. Though both of them are great pieces of technology, if this information from the benchmarks is true, then the Ryzen model could be one of the greatest ever.

The following information was released as a result of various tests performed on the two devices, since the embargo placed on reviews is going to end only on March 2nd, so it’s better to take everything with a grain of salt. Regarding the system specs, you should know that they consist in the RX 480 8G, with a Win 10 on 64 bits and Crimson 17.2.1 drivers, which are shared.

The Intel Core i7 6800k was tested on an ASUS Strix X99 Gaming with a configuration of 16 GB DDR4-2400, while the AMD Ryzen 7 1700X was paired with the ASUS Prime X370-PRO, 16 GB DDR4-2133. In 9 tested games out of 13, the 1700 X proved to be faster than the 6800K. In two of them, it presented higher average framerates, as well as lower minimum ones. In the rest of the two tests, which were Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, the 6800K model was definitely faster.

If all the information is true, the Ryzen 7 1700X will be an awesome CPU for gaming. And this can be seen if you compare it to the Broadwell-E rival from Intel. Even so, the best part of all the tests was the result of the Ryzen power consumption parts.