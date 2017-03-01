Clash of Clans doesn’t suffer because of Pokemon GO

After its release, Clash of Clans was quick to become very popular. There were fans of it all over the world and saw how the title evolved. Even so, time had its say and it declined in popularity, and this culminated with the fact that the rival Niantic released its famous Pokemon GO. Despite this, there is still some popularity which Clash of Clans enjoys, and neither time, nor Pokemon GO managed to take it out of the game.

Reuters reported that Supercell, the studio and developer for the Clash of Clans, revealed that the game achieved a milestone. It seems that their sales growth stagnated. And if you’re asking yourself why, you should know that one of the reasons is the tight competition on the gaming market. Part of the heavy competition was indeed the release of Pokemon GO, which took place last year. However, even though this was indeed a blow, their sales increased, even if this happened slower than before.

Supercell is owned by Tencent Holdings, which is the China titular company. They revealed that despite the decline that Clash of Clans is going through, their other title, Clash Royale, has still some high earnings. And this has had a great influence on the company’s profit. Paradoxically, the studio declared that they invested less in their advertising, though indeed the release of the game was hugely successful.

Last year, Clash of Clans occupied the second place, following Monster Strike from Mixi Inc. On the other hand, it finished the number 5 seed, according to the reports published by Wall Street Journal. Even so, the change in their sales started along with the release of the rival Pokemon GO. If up until then Clash of Clans had been the best mobile game, the augmented reality game Niantic launched changed everything.