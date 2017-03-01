GTA 5 Stunt Race Update Comes with Goodies and Discounts

Rockstar is borderline spoiling its fans with all the love GTA 5 is getting. If you’ve just managed to get used to the previous one, get ready for a new update. The latest installment for GTA 5 features stunt races. These stunt races are made by Rockstar and will take players through all sorts of thrills and jaw-dropping scenarios. Those that loved previous imagining of stunt races in GTA should be pretty thrilled about this new update. It’s not just a lot of fun, but also very rewarding. Rockstar is putting up some serious RP gain, not to mention GTA $, so users that compete and excel in this stunt races will definitely feel the benefits of being the best.
Players can get the bonus rewards up until the 7th of March, so if you’re looking to conquer all new stunt races, you’d better get to it. There are a total of 15 new stunt races. Each comes with its own spin and challenges, and brings diversity to the package. Or, as Rockstar puts it, “You’ll race up glass towers, plummet through clouds, dodge turbines and clatter though bowling pins on your way to the finish line.”
Discounts
There are several discounts going on while this promotion is active. One of them gets you 25% off warehouses; while another lets you get some cars cheaper, also with a 25% discounts, as well as character aesthetics. These are:
- Obey Omnis;
- Stunt Clothing;
- Stunt Tattoos;
- Liveries;
- Lampadati Tropos Rallye;
- Emperor ETR1;
- Vapid Trophy Truck;
- Annis RE-7B;
- Vapid Desert Raid.
Super class vehicles will be able to compete in the premium Pier Race until the 6th of March, while Sports class cars will be able to compete in the In The City premium race until the 13th of March, starting with the 7th.
