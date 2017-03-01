HP Pro X2 is the Latest Hybrid Tablet to Challenge the Surface Pro line

HP is looking to shake things up a bit in the hybrid tablet market, as its latest offering threatens to knock Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices off the high seat. The newest 2-in-1 convertible device comes from HP and it’s called HP Pro X2. The machine is clearly oriented towards the business spectrum, but users could definitely take a look if they are in search of a tablet focused on productivity.

Although productivity is its main concern, it takes the time to look very good while preaching it. The Pro X2 comes with a metal and glass finish, making it both look and feel very premium. The sleek look definitely fits the new HP device, but will looks be enough for it to be competitive?

If it packs enough punch to rival the Surface Pro line of hybrids, the new Pro X2 must be pretty powerful. Let’s take a look under the hood in order to see what’s going on there and what can users expect from this good looking gadget.