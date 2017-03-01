HP Pro X2 is the Latest Hybrid Tablet to Challenge the Surface Pro line

HP is looking to shake things up a bit in the hybrid tablet market, as its latest offering threatens to knock Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices off the high seat. The newest 2-in-1 convertible device comes from HP and it’s called HP Pro X2. The machine is clearly oriented towards the business spectrum, but users could definitely take a look if they are in search of a tablet focused on productivity.
Although productivity is its main concern, it takes the time to look very good while preaching it. The Pro X2 comes with a metal and glass finish, making it both look and feel very premium. The sleek look definitely fits the new HP device, but will looks be enough for it to be competitive?
If it packs enough punch to rival the Surface Pro line of hybrids, the new Pro X2 must be pretty powerful. Let’s take a look under the hood in order to see what’s going on there and what can users expect from this good looking gadget.
- The new HP Pro X2 comes with a 12 inch display. This screen provides a 1920 x 12800 resolution, and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4. This will prevent the screen from cracking at the slightest bump. The screen is great for actively using it, but also for watching a video. That latter option is also enhanced by the existence of the aluminum kickstand which lets you position the handset at any angle your want.
- The processing capabilities of the device are ranged and spread across three variants. There is the m3 variant, the Core i5 variant, and finally the Core i7 model. The latter is obviously the strongest in terms of processing, while the m3 model is the weakest.
- Memory is ensured by the present 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of local storage. There is also a 512 GB version for those that need more space.