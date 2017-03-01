iOS 10.2 Yalu Trick Lets Users Bypass the Weekly Requirement

It’s been a complete rollercoaster for those looking to get a functional iOS Jailbreak tool on their devices. After many months of silence in which none of the usual suspects in terms of developers uttered a word, there came a small reason to hope. One by one, developers have called it quits but the one who prevailed was Luca Todesco. The known Jailbreak developer has come out with the Yalu jailbreaking tool which takes advantage of the Yalu exploit.

Unfortunately, this tool wasn’t perfect, and Todesco received some serious backlash over some of the tool’s weak points. Not only was it not perfect, but it was actually pretty bad because it required users to repeat the process of jailbreaking their phones every day. Not to mention that it didn’t even work with the latest models of Apple’s iPhone, namely iPhone 7.

Currently, there is an improved version of the Yalu exploit which allows users that have a device other than iPhone 7 to jailbreak their phones. However, they must sign in every week with their Apple account. This will refresh the jailbreak and allow them to continue using it. Even so, it can be quite frustrating or tedious after a while. As a result, many started looking for ways around this.

The solution finally came and now we’re sharing it with you. If you are interested in not having to sign in with your Apple account weekly, you can do one of two things. The first costs money so you might not like it. It implies that you buy an Apple Developer account. The other solution, which is also free, simply suggests that you change the time and date on your device. Most would go for the second option here.

By changing the time and date, users can prevent the requirement of having to sign it with their Apple account. Just change the time and date so that it is one day past the deadline. After that, reboot your phone and then set the date and time back to normal. This should have bought you a whole week of peace and quiet. You still have to do that now instead of the other thing every week, but many would agree that this method is less stressful.