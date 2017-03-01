Minecraft 1.12 Update Snapshot 17w06a

The fact that Minecraft is the biggest game in the world also comes with some responsibilities, such as the fact it has to grow continuously. As a matter of fact, the Minecraft 1.12 is under development now, and the snapshot 17w06a is now available to the public. Obviously, it is under high scrutiny and everybody is analyzing it to bits and pieces.
The update will bring lots of new blocks, such as Concrete, Concrete Powder (which is effected by gravity, it is created by mixing together sand, gravel and any kind of dye and it creates concrete if it touches water) and Glazed Terracotta (created by smelting color clay; it can create patterns if it is placed in certain positions).
At the same time, the Wool and Banner blocks receive some new textures. On the other hand, the company offers several bug fixes and improvements for the quality of life. Needless to say, the changes made to the Wool also had some effect on the Sheep. Perhaps the only change that has a wide scope is the fact that they add toolbars which can be saved in creative mode.
This allows you to create anything you want there, from giant statues of Mega Man to anything that challenges your creativity. You can even have all nine of them, since they use the number keys for loading and saving processes (CTRL + # or Shift + #).
However, we don’t know exactly when the update is going to be released. However, the company usually releases some of these deets until it all goes live, and up until now Mojang has been working on the deets for the 1.12 update ever since the end of last year. Even so, everybody is waiting anxiously for the release and hoping it will happen as soon as possible.
No Comments