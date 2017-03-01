Samsung Galaxy Book Comes as the Newest Contender in the Hybrid 2-in-1 Device Arena

Samsung is one of the biggest manufacturers in the world, therefore it wouldn’t have been highly unlikely to see the Korean producers not come out with a hybrid tablet. The 2-in-1 products are very popular at the moment, and not coming with a solution of its own would have meant losing a huge slice of the pie. Samsung’s response to other hybrid devices is the Galaxy Book. The Galaxy Book is a device that can be classified as a tablet but also dubs as a laptop thanks to its compatibility with keyboard cases.

Keyboards and pens are the regular accessories/necessities that complete the 2-in-1 tablet, but most manufacturers offer them separately. This means that consumers have to pay extra and buy them separately. That’s not the case with Samsung Galaxy Book as it includes the two in the standard package.

There are other functionality perks that come with the new Samsung device, one of them being the great battery life. Supposedly, users should be able to enjoy more than 10 hours of watching video content on the tablet, which isn’t a feat many of its marker rivals can stand up to. The Super AMOLED display also improves the quality of watching videos since it’s easier on the eyes and also provides great colors. Some of those colors can be noticed in the photos taken with its 13 MP rear camera or the 5 MP front shooter.

It comes with either a 10 or 12 inch display, meaning that it’s quite easy to get work done on the handset, and the powerful Intel Core i5 processor which comes from the 7th It also has a clock speed of 3.1 GHz. Rounding up the technical details, there are a total of 120 or 256 GB for storing data, and up to 8 GB of RAM. There is also a 4 GB alternative

The Galaxy Book comes with Windows 10, which is a bit of a different situation as opposed to most Samsung tablets which feature Google’s Android. This is one of the pointers that Samsung is aiming this product to a more business oriented class of users..