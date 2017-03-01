Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ Gets Android 7.0 Nougat Update

The Galaxy S6 Edge+ was initially released back in 2015 in India. It came together with the Android Lollipop preinstalled, and now it runs on Android Marshmallow. Despite this, the smartphone was spotted running the latest version of the OS, namely the Android Nougat, which is due to the fact that it has Wi-Fi certification. It received the WiFi Alliance certification, and now the phone is good for testing the most recent software and it may even release it for the device in the near future.
The certification says that the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ will be supporting 2.4 GHz single-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, together with Wi-Fi Direct connection. According to the listing, the smartphone has the model number SM-G928A, and the certification ID is WFA60782, issued on February 27. Recently, we learned from Samsung Turkey about the release roadmap for the Nougat version for Galaxy S6 Edge+, and it showed that it will happen in the middle of March. If this piece of information is true, the device will globally receive the update at that time.
Related to the specs, the device offers a 5.7 inches Super AMOLED screen, with Quad HD resolution. Moreover, it runs on 4 GB RAM, Android Lollipop and an Exynos 7420 processor, with 4 cores clocked at 2.1 GHz and the rest at 1.5 GHz.
The phone has a metal and glass build, coming with a 16 MP back camera that offers optical image stabilization and a f/1.9 aperture. The battery is a 3000 mAh one, while the front camera is 5 MP, with the same aperture. Perhaps the most appreciated features on this device are the fast charging and wireless charging options. There are two options when it comes to internal storage: 32 or 64 GB, but the sad part is that they are not expandable.