Xiaomi Mi 5C to come with the first Xiaomi processor

Even though most companies and start-ups made the most of the Mobile World Congress event held in Barcelona, Xiaomi seems to be doing things differently. They held their own event at the National Convention Center in Beijing, and they had two important announcements: the first in-house processor, dubbed Surge S1, and a new Xiaomi Mi 5C smartphone that would include the new CPU.

The Xiaomi Mi 5C enjoys a 5.15 inches display, a 12 MP back camera and a 8 MP one on the front, if you want it for the selfies on Weibo. On the front you will also find a fingerprint scanner, while the specs include 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory. The battery is a 2860 mAh one, and the device will run Android 7.1 Nougat and an out-of-the-box MIUI. Everything runs on an octa-core Surge S1 CPU.

The name of the CPU is in fact a translation of the Chinese name of the product. The processor has 8 Cortex A53 cores, half clocked at 1.4 GHz and half at 2.2 GHz. At the same time, the GPU is a Mali-T860 model that supports VoLTE. According to the information in the press release, it is built on 28 nm HPC process and it lowers its consumption every day.

People were in fact expecting a better SoC to be released together with the Surge S1. However, most likely Xiaomi wants to hold it on until it can present to the world a great device, just like they did in Beijing at their own event. Rumor has it that the company is going to discontinue the Xiaomi Mi 5 instead, but it remains to be seen whether they are indeed planning to do so. Up until then, we can enjoy the prospect of the new device!