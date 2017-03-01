Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gets Matte Black Color Variation

The Redmi Note 4 from Xiaomi is a popular device that has won over many users. However, there are many that wouldn’t say no to a fresher variant from an aesthetic point of view. That class of users will be getting their wish soon, as the company announced the arrival of the Matte Black Redmi Note 4. The Matte Black version is available now in India, as of March 1st. Interested users can buy one for their own from Flipkart or Mi.com.

It’s been a while now since Indian consumers have been introduced to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4. The device has been made available in that region in January. There are multiple variations of the handset that have been made available in January, but there is also one that was only introduced in India in February. That model has 32 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM. The original colors in which people could get Xiaomi smartphone were Silver, Gold and Grey.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a device that was welcomed upon its release, featuring decent specifications that justify its popularity.

It comes with a 5.5 inch Full HD display that does a great job in showcasing all colors.

It uses a Snapdragon 625 processing unit that fairs quite well with most tasks.

The dual LED 13 MP camera on the pack panel provides photographic opportunity for those with a calling. There is also a 5 MP lens on the front panel.

The back panel also houses the fingerprint scanner which offers users a solid layer of protection against privacy intrusion.

The device operates on a modified version of Android Marshmallow which has Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI 8 software skin on top of it.

The phone is kept running by the large 4100 mAh battery unit which is stored within the Redmi Note 4, providing enough energy to last for the majority of the day.

Xiaomi’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed especially in regions such a India where its devices are seeing impressive numbers raking up with the release of each new device or service. It will be most likely that this trend for cheaper yet effective devices will continue for the foreseeable future.