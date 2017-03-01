ZTE Blade V8 Mini and Lite offer Android Nougat at an Accessible Price

In case you think the ZTE Blade V8 Pro is not affordable enough, then the Chinese company also released two other Android smartphones. The latter are both smaller and lighter, which is promising. Both the ZTE Blade V8 Mini and the ZTE Blade V8 Lite come with Android 7.0 Nougat. They are some really nice phones that that offer flagship features at a low price, and they came right on time for the MWC 2017 release.

ZT8 Blade V8 Mini

This is one of the most powerful releases for the accessible Blade series made by the company. If you look at its specs, it is similar to lots of cheap Android devices. It offers a 5-inches screen in HD quality, but the resolution is quite low: 720p. However, its main advantage is the fact that on the back you can find a dual camera setup, with a 13 MP and 2 MP sensors. The two of them combined have an effect similar to the DSLR one.

Besides allowing you to change the focus of the photos in post-production, which is not available not even on the new iPhone, the ZTE V8 Blade Mini supports 3D shooting for 3D photos and auto HDR feature. It has a Qualcomm 435 CPU, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. The battery is a 2800 mAh.

ZTE Blade V8 Lite

Here the focus is not on the camera, but on the octacore chipset: the Helio P10 MTK 6750, together with the 1080p display. The Full HD display offers more pixels on the same 5-inches screen. However, it only has one 8MP camera on the back and a 5 MP one on the front. It has a 2500 mAh battery, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory.