Apple Pencil vs. Samsung S Pen – The Importance of Stylus Pens in Today’s Tablet Game

After the introduction of smartphones to consumers worldwide, tech manufacturers came with the next great thing at the time: tablets. Tablets offered something never before seen, and that is the capabilities of a small laptop computer, with the portability and ease of use of a smartphone that uses a touchscreen. Smaller tablets are fine with just using your fingers to operate them, but there are also large tablets that make it pretty difficult to use a finger. For those tablets, manufacturers implemented stylus pens, which were already around for mobile devices.

In the beginning, many considered styluses as something unnecessary and more of a gimmick than anything else, but now they are a firm requirement for any user looking to buy a business or productivity oriented tablet. Just like any other sector of the mobile industry, Apple and Samsung are dueling for supremacy. On one side we have the Apple Pencil , while Samsung bets on its S Pen alternative.

Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is an Apple product so it’s only going to work with iPads. This limits the amount of users that Apple can satisfy with the Pencil, but those that find themselves in that spectrum are pretty happy. All reviews about the Pencil point towards an immaculate precision from the device. Having a pretty large construct, it might be easy to believe that using it might feel clunky but that’s very far from the truth.

S Pen

The S Pen is Samsung’s alternative to the Pencil, but it’s not like Apple users could use Samsung’s tool anyway. That’s not even the Korean manufacturer’s marketing campaign for the pen, but many see them as direct competitors. Those that have opted for one of the Galaxy Note tablets will be able to use one of these S Pens. With the launch of two new tablet variants at this year’s MWC event in Barcelona, fans were also introduced to a rejuvenated S Pen that comes with a higher precision and a rubber tip.

Stylus pens are a crucial factor in the optimal performance of large tablets as they offer more precision and reach than people would be able to achieve with their hands. The S Pen now also features an eraser button which lets users delete stuff previously jotted down. Most people don’t have that button on their fingers.