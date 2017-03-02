Blackberry Set To Make a Comeback With Its KEYone Smartphone

Blackberry is set to make an important comeback with their brand new KEYone device and despite its odd name it comes with some interesting features which might just re-place the guys from Blackberry right back in the competitive market.

The placement of its fingerprint scanner is embedded inside the spacebar of the keyboard and it is accounted for a world premier as its biometric reader is found inside a physical QWERTY keyboard. Not too many smartphones can state that they have a physical keyboard and taking into account that such amazing feature was enabled on a Blackberry device, they might just have what it takes to stay competitive.

Blackberry KEYone will hit the shelves somewhere in April bearing a price tag of about $549. The ones who are extremely interested on the device are able to pre-order it. The handset comes with some amazing specs in terms of price and quality.

In terms of screen the device comes with a 4.5 inch display which offers a 1620 x 1080 resolution with 434 pixels per inch as well as a 3:2 aspect ratio. The entire handset is built around an anodized aluminum frame and a back which seems soft to the touch.

Camera wise, the device features a 12MP snapper manufactured by Sony with a IMX378 sensor in order to capture some amazing shots. The whole smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 chip in conjunction with an Adreno 605 GPU in order to enjoy some fine-quality video and image rendering. The device also features a quickcharge option which will power up the 3505mAh battery to fifty per cent in just half an hour.

Being a Blackberry device, there was no way that a physical QWERTY keyboard would not be present and it is considered as pretty advance as its keys automatically respond to touch gestures just like a touchpad would to. There is also a flick typing option which is enabled by the fingerprint sensor which will allow users to create up to 52 custom shortcuts.

The guys from Blackberry are sure to make a comeback this year judging by the fact they have released an interesting device which would turn heads around the street with its intricate and amazing features and design.