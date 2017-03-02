Candy Crush Saga Play to Win – The Easiest Way to Gain Experience

Candy Crush Saga is a mobile game that has been released back in 2012 for iOS, Android, Fire OS and Windows Phone. Today we will talk about some tips and tricks, which you can use while playing this game.

Getting Extra Lives

On your mobile handset you are able to set manually the time in order to refill your full lives without paying anything. All you will need to do is change the time (+2 hours) and, after that, launch the game. Once you do this, you will notice that you will get extra lives.

Resetting The Level

When you begin a level in Candy Crush Saga, you will get a random table. If you think that the table is a bit hard, you can always reset it. In order to do this, you will need to get back to the main menu and select once again the level. By doing this, you will get a different board without losing any lives.

Removing Blockers First

While playing Candy Crush Saga, you will need to focus on clearing the squares with the blockers first. You will have to match candies in and near the blocked squares in order to complete the level within the set numbers of moves. Keep in mind that the blocked squares on odd corners of the board might tend to be a bit more difficult to remove.

Ignoring Suggested Moves

We are suggesting you to use the suggested moves only when you get stuck and you don’t find a move. Keep in mind that the game will automatically give you hints after a certain amount of time, but in most of the cases it gives you some bad suggestions.

Planning Your Moves

When you start a level we suggest you to look at the entire board and plan out your first moves. If you do this, you will make your life easier and you will be able to clear the board faster.