Clash of Clans Tips and Tricks to Help You in Your Adventure

Clash of Clans is a game that has been released back in 2012 for iOS and in 2013 for Android OS. The game is still alive and in it is also very popular with many gamers playing it every day.

In addition, there are also new players joining the battle in Clash of Clans and today we will give them some tips and tricks that will help them in their adventure.

Saving Gems

If you don’t plan on purchasing Gems (premium currency that can be bought with real money) then we suggest you to save the gems that you receive by completing achievements and once you have enough Gems we suggest you to purchase Builders.

Here are the costs for each builder:

Builder 2: 250 gems (you will gain this one during the tutorial);

Builder 3: 500 gems;

Builder 4: 1000 gems;

Builder 5: 2000 gems.

Extra builders will allow you to update/craft more buildings at the same time. One builder will be able to update/craft a building at a time, which means that the more builders you have the faster your village will grow.

Use Cheap Troops

Try to not train expensive troops, as you will end up spending more elixir than gaining from your raids. For example, expensive troops as Giants are awesome, but they cost a lot more than Barbarians, which are great for farming elixir from weak protected villages.

Use Spells Only When You Really Need It

Likewise some troops, the spells are very expensive and take a while to produce. Don’t get us wrong, they are very effective, but you will need to make sure that you really need it in a battle. For example, if by using that spell you will gain enough elixir to cover your troops + the spell, you can do it.

Town Hall Should Be Upgraded Slowly

Many new gamers tend to update their Town Hall as fast as possible, which is a big mistake. By having a big Town Hall level, you will get harder enemies and at the same time, you will be attacked by more experienced gamers, which will most likely destroy your village with ease.