Gmail Tips to Use Multiple Inboxes and Undo Deleted Messages

Gmail is one of the most popular email providers out there and this is confirmed by the big amount of people that are using it every day. In this article we will talk about some tips and tricks, which you can use on this email service.

Using Multiple Inboxes

There are many users who have two or more Gmail accounts, which they use for home, work or anything else that they might need it for. Well, if you are one of them, then we have some good news for you, as you are able to use Multiple Inboxes feature, which allows you to pull all your emails together and make things easier.

Enabling “Undo” Feature To Delete Your Sent Messages

Gmail is offering you a feature that allows you to “unsend” an email that you’ve sent by mistake. This feature can be enabled from Gmail’s Settings, and once it is enabled you will have the option to activate it for up to five, ten, twenty or even thirty seconds. For example, if you enable this feature for thirty seconds, after you click “Send” on an email, it will be sent after the thirty seconds expire. During this time, you will have the ability to “unsend” the email.

Muting Threads And Block Annoying Senders

Gmail also comes with a “Mute” feature that allows you to mute a thread. To do this, you will just need to open the specific “annoying” thread, select the “More” menu and click on the “Mute” option.

While the thread will keep on going, the new messages in the thread will not annoy you anymore. However, you can always check the thread manually if you want. You can also disable this feature by taking the same steps and selecting the “Unmute” option.

Are you using Gmail to send and receive emails? Tell us your thoughts about it!