Google Earth Pro Update Download Available with Newest Tricks and Tips

Google Earth has been available for 11 years already and it has allowed anyone with a decent internet connection to explore the world directly from their desk. When this application was released, it didn’t have as many features as it currently has. The paid version of the application (Google Earth Pro) comes with some exclusive features, which we suggest you to check them out.
Today we will talk about some things that you should know while using this popular application.
Going On A Tour
Using the Google Earth Pro, you can explore the stars, but also see the terrestrial world. You can also record and share journeys made using Google Earth Pro. In other words, you will be able to make a tour, record it and after that show it to your friends when they come at your place.
You can also distribute it as KML, which will also allow the ones that download it to edit it at a later point. You have the ability to even share it on YouTube and other video sharing websites.
Finding More About Earth
Using the Google Earth Pro you will also be able to learn lots of new things such as: “how many people live in Los Angeles” or anything similar. You have also the ability to create your own datasets and import them into Google Earth Pro, including the ability to map up to 2500 addresses from an XML file.
Checking The Traffic In Your Neighborhood
The free version of Google Earth will come with a simple view of the world with “layers”. Well, the Google Earth Pro will take this to a new level, with more layers, including historical traffic data.
Unfortunately, it’s not real-time data that’s available on the Google Maps for Android OS, but it is very handy if you are about to move into a new house and want to see the route to get faster to work.