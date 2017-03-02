Google Keep Included in Google Docs – Take Notes in an Useful Way

In case you didn’t know about it, Google Keep is an extremely useful tool for taking notes, and now you can integrate the notes perfectly in Google Docs. After such a long time, Google managed to integrate Keep into their G Suite.

The best part here is the fact that you can simply open a side panel in the Keep app by the document you are working on. Then you can drag your notes inside the document and copy whatever data you have in the same formatting you chose. And it works the other way around too: you can copy information from the document to Keep.

If you’re one of the people who use Google Docs a lot, then this newly added feature is extremely useful for you. Even though often times it takes a while until people receive the features that are announced, this time the new addition will be available almost immediately.

Truth be told, many users felt the need of such a tool. Google Keep is often used by many people for taking notes, jotting down ideas, remembering phone numbers or making lists, and maybe they would sometimes feel the need for an easier way to transfer the data from Keep to the Word document they are using.

Google Docs is often used by people because it saves instantly what you are working on. Moreover, it offers you the advantage of flexibility, which means that you can access it anywhere. Keep comes to complement this adaptability by bringing together now the notes you took while on the go and the document where you need the information.

It is a good thing that the tech giant is constantly thinking about improving the apps and services they already have, even if they are still working great.