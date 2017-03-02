Google Maps Update Comes with New List but Also Issues

Smartphones have become quite an important aspect of our everyday lives. There are many reasons that make smartphones so useful, but the most important one is that it allows owners to get access to an endless amount of maps. Hands down the most popular app of all time has to be Google Maps. We think it’s safe to say that everyone has been lost once in their life time. This is where Google Maps comes in.
Although Google Maps is mainly used for direction, Google has recently introduced a social aspect to it. As everyone knows by now, Google Maps isn’t only filled with roads and directions, it also has all the restaurants, touristic points and so on. This is what truly makes Google Maps so special. The fact that users can simply check their smartphone and see everything that surrounds them is very impressive. Smartphone owners who enjoy traveling will be the ones who will enjoy this app the most.
As previously mentioned, the Android parent decided to equip Google Maps with a social aspect. The way Google achieved this is by adding the “List” option. This allows users to save different locations in their personal list by “starring” at them. Additionally, Google Maps users are allowed to create lists of their favorite places. This list can be then shared with other users or family members who enjoy traveling.
Google Maps List
Fortunately, Google knows that time is too precious and decided to make the process of creating a list very simple and quick. The app allows users to create their own lists via their Android or iOS powered devices. Right now we will provide readers with a quick guide on that will show them how to create their own personal Google Maps list.
- Start up the app;
- Find the designated location by searching in special search bar;
- Once the location has been found, access the options menu;
- Select the “Save” option;
- After saving the designated location, access an already existing List or select “+New List” if there isn’t one already;
- All that’s left now is to keep on adding new locations until the list is filled;