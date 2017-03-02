Google Play Store Changes Aim to Help Developers Promote Their Apps

Google is known to make all sorts of changes where it sees fit, so that its users can be satisfied. However, the most recent changes made by Google to its Play Store app platform don’t look to improve the life of users. Instead, developers are the ones that will be raking the benefits of Google’s tweaks this time around.

The Android developer is looking to make less popular apps more visible in the Google Play store, and it is making small adjustments that will help it achieve this goal. First off, let’s talk about app popularity. Until now, the only thing taken into consideration when judging how popular a game is, was how many installs it got. That being said, Google is changing that to make it so user commitment is also taken into consideration. This will drastically boost some low ranking apps up the list, thanks to diehard fans or just very committed users.

The second tweak that will be coming to the Play Store is the addition of strikethrough sales. These have the potential of boosting install rates for less fortunate apps by anywhere between 3 and 20 times. That’s quite a lot when you think about it.

Last but certainly not least, Google will be hosting themed editorials which will be putting all sorts of apps into the spotlight. These will be handpicked so Google will guarantee the content and quality of theme.

All in all, it seems that Google is very invested in providing a great environment not only for its users, but also for its developers. This will further ignite the struggle developers are facing in choosing one platform over another. Those that were previously leaning towards Apple’s iOS and AppStore ecosystem won’t have an easier time with all these new additions to the Google Play Store underway.