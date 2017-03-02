Horizon Zero Dawn Tips and Tricks to Enhance your Experience

Horizon Zero Dawn is a new action role-playing video game that has just been released exclusively for PlayStation 4. The game has been developed by Guerrilla Games and it was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

You will control a character called Aloy, who is a hunter and archer living in a world full of robots. The game comes with awesome graphics and if you own a PS4 console, this is surely a game that should NOT miss from your library.

Foraging For Herbs

Horizon is using a health system that will require you to always use health potions (very expensive on merchants or looted from corpses) or by collecting herbs all across the open-world.

You will notice the blue bar beneath your health is your medicine pouch and you can access it by pressing up the D-pad. Once you do this, it will refill your health until it is completely restored or until you run out of medicine.

Long Grass Is Your Friend

Horizon comes with some stealth mechanics that are also available in the most recent Far Cry games, where your enemies are able to track you only if they have a direct line of sight. This means that long grass is your friend as you will be able to hide and flank your enemies thanks to it. At the same time, the robotic monsters in Horizon are very sensitive to sound, so make sure to press square in order to crouch to reduce the sound of your footsteps.

Buying Specific Arrow Types From Merchants To Unlock Them

In this game, some arrows are locked to specific bows. For example, the precision bow will use fire precision arrows, while the standard hunter bow can fire up to three different types of arrow.

Keep in mind that you can only use and craft standard arrows from the start, which will cause a basic damage. However, you will need to purchase fire arrows and hardpoint arrows from vendors to be able to craft them via your crafting radial wheel.