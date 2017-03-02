Huawei P10 and P10 Plus – What You Need to Know

Huawei has recently become one of the most desired smartphone manufacturers as they are considered to deliver premium-build smartphones at amazing prices which are lower than its direct competitors, making them a serious option to go for when one opts to buy brand new handsets.

The Chinese tech giant has recently launched their P10 and P10 Plus smartphones and has caused a lot of hype among tech enthusiasts by their amazing features, build quality and design which are perfectly embedded in a device which will always stay competitive on the smartphone market.

Design

Both handsets have eight color variants and their screens measure 5.1 inches for the P10 and 5.5 inches for the P10 Plus model. The fingerprint scanner has been conveniently moved to the front of the device and is embedded on the home button as opposed to their previous model which had it at the bar. The camera has received the same Leica treatment with their dual-sensor setup which came with a whole lot of acclaim.

Display

The Huawei P10 has a 5.1 inch Full HD screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and delivers 432 pixels per inch. The P10 Plus however did not adopt a curved screen build as it was previously rumored but it comes with a 5.5 inch WQHD panel which delivers an amazing 534 pixels per inch for a great quality image and video rendering.

Camera

It comes as no surprise that Huawei are continuing their successful partnership with Leica as the manufacturer has embedded a Dual Camera setup for their devices which come with a 20MP black and white sensor and a 12MP RGB color scanner for both devices. Their frontal camera is also designed by Leica and measures 8 Megapixels.

Specs

Both handsets come with Huawei’s homegrown octa-core Kirin 960 chipset and are powered by a Mali G71 MP8 GPU with Vulkan API for amazing video rendering and graphic performance. The only difference which sets both handsets apart from one another is the fact that the P10 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage whilst the P10 Plus boasts with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage which is also expandable.