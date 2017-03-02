Lenovo Tab 4 Series to Have Front Speakers

Briefly after Samsung announced a new Android tablet, Lenovo seems to want to get back in business. For now, they revealed to the public a quartet of their upcoming Android releases. As it seems, the Lenovo Tab 4 series is back with 4 different kinds of models. The most affordable ones are the Tab 4 8 and the Tab 4 10, which are quite similar when it comes to their specs. Both of them run on a Snapdragon 425 CPU, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage that can be expanded through a microSD slot. Moreover, it has a 5 MP back camera and a 2 MP front one, while the speakers are placed on the front.

The main differences between them are the sizes of the screen and of the battery. The Tab 4 8 model sports an 8 inches display with a resolution of 1200×800 and a battery of 4850 mAh, and the Tab 4 10 device features a 10.1 inches screen with the same resolution and a 7000 mAh battery.

The other two devices Lenovo is planning to release are the Plus versions of the first two. They rely on high end specs, such as Snapdragon 625 CPUs, 4 GB RAM, fingerprint readers, dual speakers on the front and cameras of 8 MP (on the back) and 5 MP (on the front). The devices come together with 64 GB included storage, together with the microSD slot if you need even more space.

At the same time, the Tab 4 8 Plus has an 8 inches screen with a 1920×1200 pixels resolution, and a battery of 4850 mAh, and the Tab 4 10 Plus has a 10.1 inches screen with the same resolution and a 7000 mAh battery.