Moto G5 Plus vs. Nokia 6 vs. Galaxy A5 – A Comparison of Features

The midrange market of Android operated phones in 2017 looks surprisingly promising as it is the year with the most impressive options to choose from which not only offer a pretty good bang for the buck but they are also extremely impressive in terms of specs and design for what price tag they sport.

All three devices are built with premium metal frames to offer some amazing durability and offer displays of up to 1080p capacity as well as fingerprint scanners and at least 3GB of RAM. They also come with some pretty amazing cameras for amazing selfies and video calls as well as back snappers which are able to film in 4K.

Design

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy A5 is hands down the winner as it features a glass main body with some metal accents whilst the other two devices only come with an aluminum bodies featuring some plastic and metal accents.

The three of them have amazing fingerprint scanners for a quick lock-unlock process and what sets them apart is that the Samsung has IP 68 certification which offers the device water and dust resistance. The three of them have amazing designs which scream premium irrespective of the fact that they have mid-range price tags.

Display

Display wise, the Nokia 6 is hands down the winner as it features an 5.5 inch IPS LCD screen whilst the Samsung has an AMOLED display measuring 5.2 inches. The Moto G5 Plus comes with a 5.2 inch LCD display with a pixel ratio of 424ppi.

Camera

When it comes to their snappers, the trio performs excellently as they come with Dual LED flash for the G5 and Nokia 6, the Samsung only has an LED flash. They all have some amazing features such as Autofocus and CMOS image sensors and some amazing focalization features. The Samsung and Nokia have 16 MP sensor whilst the Moto G5 Plus comes with a 12 megapixel back snapper.

Specs

Spec wise, there is a battle between the Moto G5 Plus which comes with a Snapdragon 625 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space which is expandable by microSD. Samsung on the other hand uses their homegrown Exynos 7 chip paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable internal storage. Last but not least is the Nokia 6 which comes with the less potent Snapdragon 430 paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is also expandable.