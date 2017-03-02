NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Update Available

It is already a tradition for the Nvidia company to reveal new products at their own GDC events. This evening, they announced their upcoming release, namely the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. Though it was initially intended to be a secret, last week we could find all the information we needed on the official NVIDIA website. As such, we found out that the GTX 1080 Ti is in fact the major Pascal refresh the company is making. Finally, they are using their most powerful GPU, the GP102, for a GeForce video card.

In fact, the Ti series of cards is not something new for NVIDIA. They have been using it for the best performance cards ever since the GTX 700 series, which were popular in 2013. However, there are no two generations the same. For example, the Pascal generation saw the Titan line growing more professional, and so, if a Ti card could be a value Titan in one of the past generations, now it is more a flagship for the GeForce in the Pascal generation.

Eitherway, everybody was expecting NVIDIA to release a GP102 card dedicated to their GeForce market sooner or later, and finally it’s here! It is based on a GP102 GPU, just like the previous models. The GTX 1080 Ti is in fact intended to be a mid-generation performance boost dedicated to the high-end video cards. The company wants to offer the greatest jump when it comes to performance for the Ti product, which is around 35%. This is also a sizable upgrade welcomed by the GeForce GTX 980 Ti users, but also for whoever was dissatisfied with the GTX 1080.

All in all, it seems that everybody is thrilled about the prospect of this new product, and it remains to be seen whether it will satisfy people’s needs entirely.