PS4 Tips and Tricks for A Better Usage

Sony’s PlayStation 4 has won the battle against Microsoft’s Xbox One. Today we will talk about the Sony’s PlayStation 4 and about some tips and tricks, which you can use.

Syncing The PlayStation 4 With Your TV

There are many TVs out there, which have the ability to sync with the PlayStation 4. As expected, Sony’s BRAVIA big screens are included, allowing you to connect the console via a HDMI cable. You can also use the TV remote to scroll in the PlayStation 4 main menu and for apps such as Hulu or YouTube. At the same time, when you turn off your TV, the console will go in standby mode and if you turn the TV on the console will wake up.

Charging Your DualShock 4 Controller With A Phone Charger

Not many know this, but you can actually charge the DualShock 4 controller by using your phone charger. That is because the controller comes with a micro USB port, which is similar to the one that the console comes with. In addition, the controller will charge faster with your phone’s charger.

Voice Commands Via Headset Microphone

Kinect comes with voice command capabilities for the Xbox One. Well, don’t worry because you have this feature on the PlayStation 4 by just using the microphone of your headset. So, if you have your mic/headset plugged into your controller, you will be able to operate your console via voice commands (this can be done via the PlayStation Camera also).

All you will have to do is say the world “PlayStation” and start giving tasks to your console.

PlayStation App: How To Use Your Smartphone As A Remote/Keyboard

We are pretty sure that you hate using your controller to write on the PlayStation 4. Well, don’t worry because we have a “fix” for this also. You can install the PlayStation Application on your smartphone, sync it with your console and start using the mobile handset as a remote/keyboard.