Samsung Chromebook Pro Set To Cement Google As Top Manufacturer

Samsung’s new Chromebook Pro device is scheduled to hit the market somewhere in April and it is widely considered the next big step the guys from Google have to take in order to gain supremacy over the device market.

The whole device was specifically designed to flawlessly run Android apps from the Play Store and they have thought of welding the Chrome operating system which currently powers the Chromebooks with Android in order to create the best software for mobile devices ever built.

The Chromebook Plus was revealed last month at CES 2017 and is described as both a hardware and software innovation considering the fact that Samsung are partnering with Google to create a device which will have no competition on the market judging by its features and what it is able to offer to tech enthusiasts.

Samsung’s partnership with Google is set to give Microsoft a pretty good run down for their money in terms of creating a budget friendly device which will be a great threat to Windows operated devices. It even comes with a touchscreen and digital pen in order to attack the market dominated by Surface devices.

Not only does the Chromebook pro target a wide range of tech markets but it will also grow the integration of Chrome OS and Android which will only make their devices extremely appealing to people who are still using Windows operated devices.

The device comes with a 12.3 inch screen with a Quad HD display which is covered by Gorilla Glass 3 and can fully rotate to 360 degrees in order for it to be used as both laptop and tablet when necessary. The ensemble comes with a 2Ghz hexa-core ARAM processor and will have 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Samsung Chromebook comes with two USB Type-C ports and will be able to support 4K video streaming.

Samsung Chromebook will come as an extraordinary device and the guys from Microsoft will need to come with something amazing in order to start competing with Samsung and Google in terms of providing great devices for everyday use.