Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo vs. Galaxy J3 – Best Budget Smartphone Comparison

One has to take account that the South Korean tech giant also manufacturers budget-friendly smartphones which are one of the best bangs for the buck the market has to offer and they should be seriously taken into account for those who desire a pretty neat device which comes at a low price tag. Such devices are the Samsung Galaxy J3 and the Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo and we have put them to the test in order to make sure one makes the best choice in terms of opting for the best budget friendly smartphone of 2017.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo comes with a 5.1 inch Super AMOLED display which has a particle density of 431 ppi in order to render some amazing images and video content. The whole ensemble is powered by their homegrown Exynos 7580 octa-core chip paired with ARM’s Mali T720MP2 GPU for some amazing performances in terms of video rendering.

Samsung’s processor is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage and has the ability to snap some amazing photos taking into account it has a 16MP back snapper with LED flash and geo tagging. The frontal camera has 5MP, and is capable of filming 1080 content, as well as take some amazing selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 on the other hand has a 5 inch Super AMOLED display with a 291 ppi and is powered by a Spreadtrun SC9830 quad-core CPU and is paired with ARM’s Mali-400 GPU. The whole ensemble has 1.5GB of RAM and comes in two storage variants of 8 ad 16GB of expandable internal storage. Camera wise, it has a 8MP primary snapper with LED flash and touch focus whilst its front facing sensor has 5MP.

Both handsets are amazing in terms of what features they offer and are considered as a pretty good deal in terms of the price and quality factor and should be the first choice of people who want great devices which bear a low price tag. It only comes down to a matter of preference of which smartphone to choose as they are both great and easy to use.