Samsung Galaxy S8 Details Raise Hype Levels Once Again

Samsung was scheduled to unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone during the Mobile World Congress event. Sadly, for unknown reasons Samsung decided to delay the device’s launch date until March. There are many speculations to why the device’s launch date has been postponed. Many believe that Samsung actually to put the smartphone under a few more test to make sure that the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco won’t happen again. On the bright side, even though Samsung has chosen to not unveil the device, Evan Blass who is a known leakster managed to get his hands on one official Galaxy S8 press render picture.

Evan Blass strikes again

It looks like Samsung hasn’t made a wise decision regarding Galaxy S8’s launch date. Evan Blass recently uploaded a press render picture of the said device. This is quite bad for Samsung since the hype surrounding the device will soon fade away. Samsung has made a grave mistake by not capitalizing on the fact that its upcoming flagship is the most talked about smartphone.

The picture shows us that all the rumors surrounding Galaxy S8’s innovative design are true. The device will ship with a sleek looking edge to edge display. The bottom and top bezels have been shrunk to the point that they are almost unnoticeable. Regarding design changes, Samsun has removed the classic bottom sided Home physical button. Instead, Samsung decided to install a fingerprint sensor beneath the display.

The most intriguing thing about this leaked picture is that it shows Galaxy S8 features a new scanner on the top side. Everyone believes that this sensor will be able to make the device’s front camera act as a iris scanner. If this proves to be true it will make Galaxy S8 the safest Android powered smartphone. Even though hackers might be able to crack 8-digit pin codes, they will surely not be able to get over this level of security.

Nonetheless, Samsung has announced that it will officially unveil Galaxy S8 on March 29th. That’s when we will be able to finally get a good look at what the flagship smartphone has to offer.