Skype WiFi Service to Stop Working at the End of the Month

Skype WiFi service is now available in 2 million internet hotspots all over the world. Well it seems that Microsoft is planning to discontinue Skype WiFi service and this will happen on March 31, 2017.
It seems that users will not be able to download Skype WiFi anymore and even if they have the application installed on their device after the deadline, they will not be able to find and use hotspots with it.
If you somehow have bought credit for Skype WiFi, you will be able to use it on Skype’s other features, such as calling landlines or mobiles. However, if you don’t want to use your Skype credit, you can contact the Skype Customer Service for a refund.
We remind you that Skype WiFi was firstly named Skype Access and it was released back in 2009. It was a way to consolidate many private and public WiFi networks all over the world under one payment service. The Skype WiFi application was released only for mobile devices running on Windows, Android and iOS.
Microsoft has not mentioned yet what were the reasons why it has decided to end this service. However, on the support page of Skype WiFi the company has mentioned that it is retiring this service globally so that it can better focus on bringing users the best possible experience via the core Skype features.
We remind you that the software giant has already a similar service named Microsoft Wi-Fi for Windows 10 devices. Unfortunately, it is not sure if the company will retire it along with Skype WiFi.
Using Microsoft Wi-Fi, users are able to get online in more places on their laptop or mobile devices that run on Windows 10 or Windows 10 Mobile. In order to connect to Microsoft Wi-Fi, the users need to buy a data plan without having to sign a contract.