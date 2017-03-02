Sony Xperia XZ Premium Comes with Brand New Features

The Japanese Tech giant has just announced their brand new flagship status device in the name of Sony Xperia XZ Premium and is chock a block full of amazing features which will blow tech enthusiasts away. The Mobile World Congress has brought some amazing devices to the market and the device from Sony is looking to be most promising yet.

It brings some outstanding design curves and amazing software to compete with the most powerful players in the segment and we cannot see why the brand new Xperia Z Premium will be the first choice in terms of how it will be regarded on the smartphone market.

Design

The device from the Japanese tech giant is regarded as having a glass loop surface which means that it continues all the way around the device. Metal caps are only displayed at the top and bottom for durability concerns and the device is also covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 5 which will make the device flawlessly withstand drops from 1.6 meters onto hard surfaces.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium is 7.9 mm thick and all of its buttons are to be found at its side. The fingerprint sensor is conveniently embedded into the power button and the back of the phone is mirrored which will come in handy if ladies want to check their make-up. A downside of this aspect is the fact that it can be easily regarded as a fingerprint magnet.

Display

The display factor is what sets the device apart from its competition as it features Sony’s Bravia TV technology in order to feature a 4K HDR display which comes with an amazing brightness and color contrast. They even have partnered with Amazon Prime to display some amazing 4K content to customers including some Amazon Original Series

Specs

Spec wise, the Sony flagship device is extremely amazing as it comes equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chip which is capable of offering users up to 1Gbps download speeds. It also is capable of high-end intensive gaming and works with the PlayStation 4 in order to play console games on a smartphone.

Camera

The handset is extremely impressive in terms of camera as it has created a brand new Motion Eye rear snapper which sports a 19 MP sensor which is capable of recording HD content at a rate of 960 FPS meaning that videos created with it can be played back in super slow motion. The device also includes Plus Predictive Capture which buffers images automatically when it detects movement before one snaps the shutter button.