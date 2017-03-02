Sony Xperia XZs vs. XZ vs. Xperia Z5 – Best Specs and Features Comparison

The Japanese tech giant has an impressive portfolio of Xperia devices and there are a whole lot of options available on the market which range from devices which are extremely friendly on the market all the way up to impressive flagship which would make any smartphone enthusiast stay in awe.

Following the trend, Sony has launched yet three more Xperia devices at the Mobile World Congress one of which being the Xperia XZs, the XZ and the Xperia Z5. The three devices were put in comparison to make sure we all understand what they are capable of and what are they best suited for.

Design

In terms of design the Xperia XZs and XZ are basically the same models which feature Sony’s ever so famous OmniBalance design qualities. The XZ and XZs versions have a brushed metal finish in order to give them a premium look. Both handsets are water and dust resistant and come with a USB Type-C connection.

The Z5 on the other hand features the same OmniBalance notes of design but features a tempered glass rear which is enclosed into a metal frame with an all metal finish to give it a glossier look. The side button is in an extremely convenient place and it also comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor.

Display

The XZ and XZs models all feature a 5.2 display which has a Full HD resolution. Both handsets feature a 424 particle density and it elegantly wraps around the handsets’ edges through an amazing feature entitled Loop which results in the devices having extremely thin bezels around the sides.

The Z5 on the other hand has the same 5.2 inch Full HD display and there are a few things which sets it apart from other devices such as X Reality and Triluminos in order to provide it with the ability to display colors sharper and crisper.

Camera

Camera wise, all three devices perform extremely well and the Sony Xperia XZ comes with a Motion Eye sensor which consists in a 19 megapixel lens which allows the device to shoot 4K videos along with an option to film options at super speed motion at 960 fps.

The Z5 comes with a 23 MP back snapper which is also capable of shooting 4K video content and offers some amazing depth of vision and color rendering.

Specs

Both Sony Xperia XZs and XZ models come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 chips paired with 4GB of RAM and have 32GB and 64GB of internal storage which is also expandable up to 256 GB via microSD.

The Z5 on the other hand comes with the less potent chip manufactured by Qualcomm, namely the Snapdragon 810 paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is also expandable.