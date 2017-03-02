Viber Suspends Work on Windows PC and Windows Phone Apps

We’ve noticed in the past that the Windows phone platform is not a priority by most of the developers. Today we have another bad news for anyone that has a computer or mobile device that runs on Windows or Windows Phone.

It seems that the developers of Viber have already announced that the work on this application for the mentioned operating system has been suspended. However, the client still remains available for download, but no new updates or features will be released for it in the near future.

Viber For iOS And Android

In other words, the developers will start focusing more on more popular mobile platforms such as iOS or Android. The company has also added that it will make any decisions that it will make about Viber on Windows PC and Windows Phone.

Unfortunately for Microsoft, there are many developers which are starting to retreat their application from Windows platform and this means that all the Windows Phones are suffering from this. Let’s not forget that the PC users can compensate the lack of applications from the Windows store with Win32 software, but the Windows Phones are stuck with the ones from the store.

For now, the Viber application will not be removed from the Windows Store and is still functioning without any problems. However, we will see in the future what the developers are planning to do with their application when it comes to the Windows PC and Windows Phone.

Viber Not As Popular As WhatsApp

We remind you that the Viber application is not as popular as WhatsApp and this might be one of the reasons why the developers want to work a little more on their application on the iOS and Android platforms.

Are you using Viber on Windows PC or Windows Phone? Tell us your thoughts about it!