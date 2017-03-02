WhatsApp 2.17.86 BETA Update Download Available with Newest Bug Fixes

WhatsApp is one of the most used mobile messaging applications that you can find on the internet, having over 1 billion monthly active users. Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for Android devices.
WhatsApp 2.17.86 BETA APK (installation) file has 32.5MB, which means that it is only 100KB larger than the previous version of the application. As you’ve probably already guessed, the WhatsApp BETA version doesn’t come with any new features or options.
However, we have to mention that the developers have fixed some of the bugs that they have found on the previous version of the application. To make things even better, the developers have also improved the stability of the application.
We remind you that in some previous articles we’ve talked about a possible “Video Conference” feature. This has not been yet confirmed by the developers, but there are high chances that it will be added sometime in the near future.
Rumors say that “Video Conference” will allow you to make video calls with two or more users at the same time. From the looks of it, it seems that this feature will use a good amount of data, which means that there are high chances that it will be used mostly when you will be connected to a Wi-Fi network.
WhatsApp 2.17.86 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Devices
The WhatsApp 2.17.86 is available on the Google Play Store for the BETA testers. To become a WhatsApp BETA Tester open this Google Play Store webpage and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button. Finally, you will just need to open the official Android store, search for WhatsApp 2.17.86 BETA and tap on the INSTALL button to start the installation process.
Are you using WhatsApp on your Android device? Tell us your thoughts about this popular mobile messaging application!