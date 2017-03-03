Facebook 113.0 Update Download Available with Fixed Crashes

Facebook is the most popular social media network all over the world. Today we will talk about the Facebook mobile application for Android devices. The latest Facebook version for the mentioned operating system is 113.0.0.16.70 and it can now be downloaded and installed directly from the Google Play Store.
The new Facebook version comes with many improvements to both features and options. In addition, the application is more stable than before, which means that if you had some crash issues before, you will not have them anymore. There are also reports which are suggesting that the developers are now working on some new options that will be added to the application sometime in the near future.
Using the Facebook mobile application, you can share photos and videos directly from your Android device. You can also use the application to invite friends by tagging them on your event. You can also comment and like your friends’ posts, post something on your wall, but you won’t be able to send them private messages.
For private messages you will need to use the Facebook Messenger application or to install the light version of the application called “Facebook Lite”. By using the Facebook Lite application, you will be able to send and receive private messages on Facebook, but you won’t be able to make video and voice calls.
Facebook 113.0.0.16.70: Features
- Ability to share videos and photos;
- Ability to get notified when friends like or comment on your posts;
- Ability to join groups;
- Ability to like, share and comments to posts.
Facebook 113.0.0.16.70: How To Install On Your Android Devices
The Facebook 113.0.0.16.70 can be downloaded and installed directly from the Google Play Store. So, you will just need to open the official Android store, search for Facebook 113.0.0.16.70 and install it on your device.