Final Fantasy 7 Remake to Comes with Many Changes

Everyone knows that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is “progressing”, but the developers are not giving too much information about it. We agree that a few images about this title have been seen on the internet, but details about it are still inexistent.

We have to mention that the developer is Square Enix, which is the same company that is developing the “Kingdom Hearts 3” title, which is expected to be released sometime in 2018.

We’ve talked about “Kingdom Hearts 3” in a previous article that Square Enix will show some game footage about this title sometime this year. Tetsuya Nomura, the director of “Kingdom Hearts 3” (and “Final Fantasy 7 Remake”), has also mentioned that when they will showcase some footage of the mentioned game, they will also reveal something “more”.

We think that he was talking about “Final Fantasy 7 Remake” and there are high chances that we are right. We also remind you that Square Enix has used 2016 as a “year of preparations”, which means that the development of the “Final Fantasy 7 Remake” might be in a full swing as we speak.

As for the game itself, it will be released in a few parts, with each part being the size of the “Final Fantasy 13” game. For now, any details about the game are appreciated and this is the reason why when the game director Tetsuya Nomura talks during an interview, everyone is listening with big interest.

We have to mention that recently Nomura has confirmed that there will be many changes in the game, but the spirit of Final Fantasy 7 will remain. This means that the fans of the previous titles will not have to worry about this aspect.

It is not sure yet when Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be released, but as soon as we find more information about it we will let you know.