Google Assistant To Enhance Android Users’ Experience With Huge Expansion

The tech giant has just via a YouTube video that they are going to update all eligible devices which run on Android Marshmallow and Nougat with their amazing Google Assistant which was only available to Google’s Pixel lineup until recently. Android users from within the US and Australia, Canada, the UK as well as Germany will have the update installed first with rest of the countries to follow.

Google will install the amazing virtual assistant via an update to their Google Play Services and people should see the updated software pop-up in the Play Store. There is no app to download and they are going to update Android software from within the Google Play Services.

They have yet to state a list of devices which will be eligible for getting the Google Assistant and Google have also stated that hundreds of millions of users who have their devices running on Android Marshmallow and Nougat will be able to try the Google Assistant which will completely replace some of the features which were encountered in their voice search features before.

Not only will it feel extremely familiar to their old interface but users will have the option of having the assistant learn new abilities and tricks which will greatly enhance the Android user experience. The Google Assistant is extremely smart as it has complete access to Google’s database and is able to perform complex tasks like following a stream of conversation.

People need to long press the home button of their respective devices in order to enable the Google Assistant and it can perform some amazing tasks like setting appointments, making bookings and reservations as well as telling the immediate weather forecast. It is also able to give details about traffic status and what major events are happening in the world.

The Google Assistant is the tech giant’s answer to other popular virtual assistants such as Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana. There is a lot of work to be done in order for such services to improve but tech giants are spending a lot of time and effort in order to improve them in order for them to enhance our daily lives.