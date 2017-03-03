LG G6 Looking To Demolish The Premium Sector

Irrespective of the fact that LG might not enjoy the same degree of popularity as its Korean competitor Samsung has seen in the last couple of years but they are surely going to enter the competitive market with their brand new G6 device. Ditching the modular approach of their predecessor the new LG G6 is visually striking and also comes with some impressive specs and features to delight tech enthusiasts.

Design and Display

In terms of screen, the brand new G6 features an amazing 5.7 inch QHD panel paired with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support in order for it to render some amazing color density, contrasts and brightness. The whole ensemble is built around a metal design covered in Gorilla Glass 5 for some extra protection.

Its design and display are closely linked in order to achieve near perfection. The device is somewhat smaller than its competitors’ handsets but it still maintains an impressive screen. The G6 is not going to follow the same design trends of the market as it comes with a QHD panel with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels.

The entire phone is extremely glossy both in front and back and will attract a lot of fingers but it simply looks amazing. The camera is amazingly embedded within its body and is closely located to the device’s fingerprint sensor for some extra convenience.

Specifications

The LG G6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor and is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card. The device sports a dual-lens setup for some amazing picture quality, one has a wide angle lens whilst the other is a basic one and can be interchanged within the camera app wherever needed.

Both have 13 megapixel sensors and show some amazing results in low light condition or when the object of focus is in motion. The front camera features a 5MP sensor and is great for taking selfies and making amazing video calls. The same frontal camera also comes with a wide angle lens to include more objects within a single picture.